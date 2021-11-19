in NEWS

Fuel Tanker Explosion at Petrol Station in Bondo Leaves One Injured

Mai Mahio fuel tanker
Residents siphoning fuel from an overturned tanker in Mai Mahiu [Photo/Courtesy]

A fuel explosion at Caldori Petrol station in Bondo on Thursday night has left one person nursing serious injuries.

The tanker is said exploded at around 10 PM, according to Bondo sub-county police commander Roseline Chebosho. It was reported that there was a loud bang before the tanker went up in flames.

One person who was working at the station was burnt after a dipstick accidentally fell inside the station’s reservoir and sparked a fire. Three motorcycles were also among the items destroyed by the fire.

The sub-county commander has confirmed that the fire brigade swiftly moved with action and put out the fire hence most parts of the station were salvaged.

The worker is currently recuperating at Bondo sub-county Hospital with investigations into the incident commenced.

More follows:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

 

BondoFuel Tanker Explodes

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Moderna vaccine

Kenya Receives 564,480 Additional Doses of Moderna Vaccine from US
Cryptocurrency

First Crypto Learning Centre Launched in Kenya