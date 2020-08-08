Fuel Tanker Explodes In Teso, Fire Spreads to Three Other Trucks

A fuel tanker lost control and burst into flames along the northern corridor road in Busia, killing the driver instantly on Friday night.

The fire, which spread out to three other trucks ferrying goods sparking fire balls in the vicinity.

Teso North sub-county commander Wilson Muraya arrived at the scene where he had a hectic time managing the surging crowd. The county fire engine arrived thirty minutes after the fire broke out and managed to put out the flames.

The deceased driver’s body was pulled out of the truck while the occupants of the rest of the trucks managed to escape unhurt. Witnesses said that the drivers and their turn-boys took off to escape death. They also revealed that the tanker lost control after unsuccessfully trying to overlap.

Motorists on the road diverted their trips while some turned back to escape the fire.

Earlier on in the same day, a fuel tank rolled at Ikapolok, Malaba in Busia county near the Kenya-Uganda border.

The County Government of Busia has already commenced plans to acquire a fire engine for Malaba.

The county assembly recently approved a Sh 55 million budget to purchase the Fire engine.

Fuel tankers are hazardous on the roads as most residents are always in a rush to scoop some oil, regardless of the danger it poses. However, learning from past incidents in Sachang’wan and along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, the fires spread fast and cost many lives.

