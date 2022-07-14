Fuel Prices To Remain Unchanged as Gov’t Releases Sh16 Billion Subsidy

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) declared on Thursday that fuel prices will remain unchanged this month.

To help cushion Kenyans from the high fuel prices, EPRA reported that the government had provided a Sh16.67 billion subsidy.

“It is notified that His Excellency the President has today authorized an additional fuel subsidy of Sh16.675 billion, so as to cushion Kenyans from a further increase in fuel prices.

“This will see diesel continue to retail at Sh140 per litre, petrol at Sh159.12 and kerosene at Sh127.94. Without such State interventions, the pump prices would have jumped to a historic Sh193.64 for diesel, Sh209.95 for petrol and Sh181.13 for Kerosene,” said EPRA.

Petrol will now sell at Sh159.12 per liter, kerosene at Sh127.9 per liter, and diesel at Sh140.

Prices for fuel, petrol, and kerosene would have increased to Sh193.64, Sh209.95, and Sh181.13, respectively, without the subsidies.

