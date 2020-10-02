Fuel Prices Rise As KRA Effects 4.9 Per Cent Excise Duty

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced an increase in fuel prices across the country after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) effected a 4.94 per cent excise duty.

As a result, the pump price for Super Petrol in Nairobi increases by Ksh1.12 while that of Diesel and Kerosene increases by Ksh0.58 per litre respectively.

The recalculated maximum wholesale and retail pump prices will be in force from Saturday, October 30 to October 14.

“Pursuant to Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has adjusted upwards the Excise Duty on Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene after taking into account the average inflation rate of 4.94% for the financial year 2019/2020, ” EPRA said in a statement on Friday.

In Nairobi, Super petrol will retail at Ksh106.55, diesel at Ksh95.09 and Kerosene at Ksh83.73.

In Mombasa County, super petrol will retail at Ksh104.18 while diesel will go for Ksh92.73 and Kerosene for Ksh81.37 per litre.

Read: Fuel Tanker Explodes In Teso, Fire Spreads to Three Other Trucks

In Nakuru, super petrol will go for Ksh106.26 while automotive diesel goes for Ksh95.02 and Kerosene for 83.69 per litre.

On the other hand, in Eldoret will Super Petrol will retail at 107.18, diesel at 95.94 and kerosene for 84.61 per litre.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu