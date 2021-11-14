Relief at the Pump as Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged

Fuel prices will remain unchanged in the month of November even as crude oil costs soar.

The prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene will remain unchanged until December 14 when the next review is due.

A litre of petrol will sell at Sh129.72 in Nairobi while diesel will go for Sh110.60.

Kerosene will cost Sh103.54 at the pump.

Epra Director-General Daniel Kiptoo on Sunday said the government will utilize the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion Kenyans from the otherwise high prices.

EPRA noted that the landed cost of imported Super petrol increased by 8.66 per cent from $557.74 (Sh62,160) per cubic metre in September to $606.06 in October with diesel increasing by 11.17 per cent from $504.68 (Sh56,246) to $561.06.

That of kerosene also increased by 9.27 per cent from $477.75 (Sh53,245) per cubic metre to $522.06.

Importers also incurred heavy costs on weakening shilling which dropped to 111.10 per US dollar compared to an average trading rate of 110.21 the previous month.

