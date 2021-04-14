Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged In April Review Despite Hike Speculations

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said that the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 9.27% from US$ 449.82 per cubic metre in February 2021 to US$ 491.50 per cubic metre in March 2021; Diesel increased by 4.77% from US$ 423.95 per cubic metre to US$ 444.17 per cubic metre and Kerosene increased by 7.29% from US$ 393.23 per cubic metre to US$ 421.90 per cubic metre

In March review, the retail prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene were set at Ksh122.81, Ksh107.66 and Ksh97.85, respectively, in Nairobi.

The retail prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene in April 2021 review have remained unchanged from March 2021 pump prices.

“The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” said EPRA in a statement.

The Free On board (FOB) price of Murban crude oil lifted in March 2021 was posted at US$ 65.16 per barrel, an increase of 5.76% from US$ 61.61 per barrel in February 2021.

Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shilling exchange rate appreciated by 0.04% from Ksh109.67 per US$ in February 2021 to Ksh109.63 per US$ in March 2021.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu