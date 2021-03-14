More Pain At The Pump As Fuel Prices Increase By Over Ksh5 In March 2021 Review

The price of one litre of super petrol has shot up by Ksh7.63 while that of diesel and kerosene has increased by Ksh5.75 and Ksh5.41 respectively.

This is according to the March 2021 fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

This means that a litre of super petrol in Nairobi will retail at Ksh122.81 while diesel and kerosene will retail at Ksh107.66 and Ksh97.85 per litre respectively.

“The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” said EPRA in a notice on Sunday.

Below are the prices set for different parts of the country:-

