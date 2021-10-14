Fuel Prices Drop By At least Ksh5 In October Review

The cost of a litre of kerosene has dropped by the biggest margin of Ksh7.28 in the October 2021 fuel prices review.

The price of super petrol, on the other hand, has dropped by Ksh5 per litrewhile the price of diesel has also dropped by an equal margin of Ksh5.

Monthly Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows inflation rose to 6.91 per cent in September, from 6.57 per cent in August.

The drop in fuel prices comes despite an increase in the landed cost of petrol and diesel, where that of petrol increased by 1.71 per cent from $548.36 per cubic metre in August to $557.74 in September.

Diesel increased by 3.10 per cent from $489.51 per cubic metre to $508.68.

The cost of importing kerosene however dropped by 4.1 per cent to $477.75 from $498.19 per cubic metre.

“The government will utilise the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices,” EPRA director general Kiptoo Bargoria said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

The adjustments now puts new pump prices at Sh129.72 per litre of petrol in Nairobi, down from Sh134.72.

