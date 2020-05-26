A Lot Of Frustrations Drove Me Out Of Arsenal, Says Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal skipper Cesc Fabregas has revealed he returned to Barcelona out of “a lot of frustrations.”

Cesc left the Catalans for English Premier League dream in 2003 till 2011 when he made a return at his prime.

By the time he was leaving the North London club, the 33-year-old had cemented his place under manager Arsene Wenger and was even the captain.

But he says he left because of a lot of frustrations.

“I gave absolutely everything for Arsenal. I was hungry. I wanted to win. I was a competitor. I would have done anything to win for Arsenal. I felt this wasn’t coming. A lot of things frustrated me and I decided to go back to Barcelona.”

After winning the UEFA Champions League, the Spaniard returned to North London, but this time joining Arsenal rivals Chelsea.

At Barcelona and Chelsea, the midfielder managed to bag the major trophies Arsenal could not offer him a chance to win namely the Champions League and the EPL.

Cesc is presently turning out for French Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu