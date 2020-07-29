Friday Declared Public Holiday To Celebrate Idd-ul-Azha

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared Friday, July 31, a public Holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Azha.

Idd-ul-Azha is the single-most important feast of the Islamic year, falling on the 10th day of the final month of the Islamic calendar (Dhu al Hijjah). The date moves on the Gregorian calendar by around 10 days per year.

“Friday, 31st July, 2020 has been designated as a Public Holiday of General Observance throughout the territory of the Republic of Kenya in celebration of Idd-ul-Azha,” said Matiang’i in a Gazette notice dated July 29.

Matiang’i added that celebrations countrywide will be made in full compliance of the Covid-19 guidelines for religious gatherings.

“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and in fidelity with the Resolutions of the Fifth Session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit, all ceremonies in celebration of Idd-ul-Azha will be marked with minimal person-to-person contact, and in strict and full compliance with the guidelines issued by the InterFaith Council with the approval of the Ministry of Health,” he said.

