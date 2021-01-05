Fresh Twist As Petitioner Moves To Withdraw Case Challenging Anne Mwenda’s Appointment As Nairobi DG

Peter Agoro has filed a notice to withdraw the case against nomination of Anne Kananu Mwenda as Nairobi Deputy Governor.

The Nairobi resident had moved to court in February last year to challenge Ms Mwenda’s appointment by ousted Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

In the petition, Mr Agoro argued that Ms Mwenda’s appointment contravened orders issued by the Anti-corruption court against the county boss, who was charged with graft in December 2019.

Mr Agoro questioned the timing of Ms Mwenda’s nomination, further arguing that there is a high possibility of Ms Mwenda interfering with witnesses and evidence in the case as she is Sonko’s confidant.

Mr Agoro’s move to withdraw the case comes a day after the High Court suspended scheduled Nairobi gubernatorial by-election following a petition filed by Sonko challenging his impeachment.

In his ruling, Judge Antony Mrima suspended a gazette notice by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which set February 18 as the day to elect a new governor.

The petitioner’s move to withdrew the case, according to pundits, is a deliberate attempt to have Ms Mwenda be vetted by the Nairobi County Assembly and possibly be sworn in as the new county boss.

The seat is currently being held by Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura in an acting capacity.

Mr Mutura was sworn in as acting governor on December 21, 2021, for a period of 60 days, after Senate voted to uphold the impeachment of Mr Sonko by Nairobi Members of County Assembly (MCAs).

Sonko was kicked out on grounds of gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct and crimes under national law against the governor.

