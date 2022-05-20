Fresh Trouble For Senator Linturi As DCI Links Him To House Maid’s Death

Senator Mithika Linturi is a man under fire going by the scandals he is facing. Each day, it seems like he moves from the frying pan to the fire.

In the latest development, the Meru Senator is facing fresh troubles following the death of his housemaid, Edith Kananu.

Edith Kananu, a domestic worker who was working for Linturi died mysteriously at his premises in 2018.

Linturi’s estranged wife Marianne Kitany while testifying in their divorce case in 2019 revealed that the domestic worker died under mysterious circumstances adding that prior to her death, she had informed her of Linturi’s affairs.

Kitany further revealed that she had directed the lady to travel from Linturi’s home and before the plans had matured, the domestic worker died mysteriously.

“The lady called me and informed me that she wanted to quit the job because she was uncomfortable working there…Before traveling to Meru I heard the news that the girl had died,” said Kitany.

An affidavit that was sworn by a police officer identified as Maurice Mwai cites that there is a need to exhume the body of the domestic worker for more investigations into her mysterious death.

Mwai further alleged that the Senator who is currently eyeing to be a County boss is very powerful and could easily intimidate witnesses and in the process compromise the investigations.

“We pray that this court in the public interest and to assist the investigative agencies to further investigate the murder, calls for an exhumation of the deceased pursuant to section 387(2) of the criminal procedure code cap 75 Laws of Kenya.”

“The court should assure that nobody will suffer prejudice if an order for exhumation and postmortem is granted in order to establish what lead to the death of Ms Kananu,” the affidavit adds.

Apparently, following Kananu’s mysterious death, Linturi intimidated her next of kin and forced them to bury her quickly without a post-mortem to establish the cause of her death. This is hence considered suspicious.

