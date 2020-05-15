COVID-19: French Ligue 1 Cancellation Was Rushed, UEFA Boss Claims

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin claims Ligue 1’s decision to cancel their season “was premature” as “things can improve a lot”.

The French competition became the first of Europe’s top five leagues to take the extreme measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities have settled on final league standings which ensures qualification for European competitions are honoured.

The Bundesliga returns this weekend while Premier League continues with its own plans to restart which were given the green light by the government.

And while Ceferin concedes the decision in France was enforced by their government, he feels as if they make have acted too quickly.

He told beINSports : “For us, the important thing is that we know who is the Champion, who is second, who is third, and fourth.

“My personal opinion is that if you cancel a season super early it’s not an ideal thing because things can improve a lot and everybody can play except a few leagues.

“But again, if it’s the decision of the government, what can the clubs do? Or the league? They cannot do anything.

“But for me the decision was premature. But it doesn’t affect UEFA, so it’s their decision.”

Two of Ligue 1’s clubs remain in the Champions League – PSG and Lyon.

Lyon meanwhile take a 1-0 lead to Juventus and Ceferin has questioned whether the lengthy break will prove beneficial or not.

He continued: “We have two French clubs playing in the Champions League and now they will not play till August. I don’t know if it’s good for them, not to play and then go (and play) tough and important matches. But this is not my decision, and we respect it.

“We have to respect it and of course the clubs have to respect the decision of the government. We are not going to deal with the situation because it’s up to different bodies in France to deal with.

“For us, we sent clear guidelines (on the) sporting reasons can be the formula for qualifying for the Champions League and Europa League.

“I heard about some, let’s say ‘problems’ about that but I will leave it up to the French league and to the French authorities.”

