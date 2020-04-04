in HEALTH, NEWS

French Doctors’ Idea To Have COVID-19 Treatment Tested In Africa Ignites Anger

199 Views

French Doctors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht during live TV show (Image/Courtesy)

Two French doctors who suggested that a potential Coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment should be tested in Africa have ignited the wrath of Africans online.

One of the doctors, Dr. Jean-Paul Mira was captured during a tv show saying that the tests would yield better results when carried out in Africa where there are no masks nor treatment.

“If I can be provocative, shouldn’t we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation, a bit like it has been done in some studies in AIDS, where among prostitutes, we try things, because they are exposed,” Dr Mira is quoted.

His colleague, Camille Locht echoed his statement adding that Africa, which is incapable of battling the pandemic should be first to test the treatment.

Read: Here Are 7 African Countries With Zero Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

“Sorry, you are missing a point here. Africa needs a new treatment AT first because they don’t have a chance to stop the Virus in any other way. A healing there first would save 100,000 of lives more, than in the reality save European countries,” Locht is quoted.

Following the show, many social media users were angered including celebrities who blasted the doctors for their sentiments.

For instance, footballer Didier Drogba took to twitter and called out the doctors labelling their comments demeaning and racists to the African continent.

“It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this. Africa isn’t a testing lab. I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words. Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing COVID-19 and flatten the curve,” Drogba tweeted.

Read Also: Raila Urges Kenyans To Personalize Fight Against The Spread Of COVID-19

Majority of social media users questioned why the treatment could not be tested in European countries yet they are the ones recording massive deaths.

In another account of events, Twitter users have created a trend dubbed ‘#Africansarenotlabrats‘ to indicate their anger on the comments by the two French doctors.

Here are some reactions:

Read Also: Miguna Miguna Comes To Yvonne Okwara’s Defense Following Attack by KoT

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various media organizations.

Twitter: @MallissaMercy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Only 70 MPs To Be Allowed Into Parliament As Speaker Justin Muturi Sets Strict Measures Over Coronavirus

UK-based Kenyan Pastor Under Investigation For Selling COVID-19 Plague Protection Kits