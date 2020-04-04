French Doctors’ Idea To Have COVID-19 Treatment Tested In Africa Ignites Anger

Two French doctors who suggested that a potential Coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment should be tested in Africa have ignited the wrath of Africans online.

One of the doctors, Dr. Jean-Paul Mira was captured during a tv show saying that the tests would yield better results when carried out in Africa where there are no masks nor treatment.

“If I can be provocative, shouldn’t we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation, a bit like it has been done in some studies in AIDS, where among prostitutes, we try things, because they are exposed,” Dr Mira is quoted.

His colleague, Camille Locht echoed his statement adding that Africa, which is incapable of battling the pandemic should be first to test the treatment.

“Sorry, you are missing a point here. Africa needs a new treatment AT first because they don’t have a chance to stop the Virus in any other way. A healing there first would save 100,000 of lives more, than in the reality save European countries,” Locht is quoted.

Following the show, many social media users were angered including celebrities who blasted the doctors for their sentiments.

For instance, footballer Didier Drogba took to twitter and called out the doctors labelling their comments demeaning and racists to the African continent.

“It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this. Africa isn’t a testing lab. I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words. Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing COVID-19 and flatten the curve,” Drogba tweeted.

It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this.

Africa isn’t a testing lab.

I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words. Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing Covid 19 and flatten the curve. pic.twitter.com/41GIpXaIYv — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 2, 2020

Majority of social media users questioned why the treatment could not be tested in European countries yet they are the ones recording massive deaths.

In another account of events, Twitter users have created a trend dubbed ‘#Africansarenotlabrats‘ to indicate their anger on the comments by the two French doctors.

Here are some reactions:

It makes no sense to start testing vaccines in a continent with just 7k+ cases, leaving behind their countries. Africa is not a lab and we are not Guinea pigs! Let them test their vaccines there. Sadly, our leaders are dumb enough to allow them.#AfricansAreNotLabRats — Dennis Kiplimo™ 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@_ItsShark) April 4, 2020

Dear President Macron, Racist French covid19 scientists think that black bodies and black lives are meant for experimentation? That is what Adolf Hitler did with Jews and foreigners in Germany. Shame on France🚮.@EmmanuelMacron #AfricansAreNotGuineaPigs #AfricansAreNotLabRats pic.twitter.com/vy4lw5r3WJ — Dr. John Njenga Karugia, PhD (@johnnjenga) April 4, 2020

ITALY —13950 Deaths

China —3314 Deaths

Spain — 10,935 Deaths

USA — 6,099 Deaths

AFRICA(Whole continent) — 23

Why start vaccination in Africa#AfricansAreNotLabRats#ThisGlobalDistress#DearMrPresident pic.twitter.com/RIwi5ZV3J7 — MuthuiMkenya 🇰🇪 (@MuthuiMkenya) April 3, 2020

I have gone through this and it is scaring. I have been trying to understand why we still have this kind of thinking in this world. #AfricansAreNotLabRats we are Human beings. These Tests should be carried out in Europe and the final product even distributed in Africa. Shame!! 😣 pic.twitter.com/VSWioCbfJN — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) April 2, 2020

I see no REASON why your “VACCINE” should be TESTED in AFRICA.. Last time I checked AFRICA has recorded less than 30 DEATH CASES!! Doesn’t make any sense whatsoever,#AfricansAreNotLabRats and should never be used as One

Take your VACCINE 💉 else where RACISTS!! — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) April 4, 2020

