Freelance, Online Workers Risk Losing Cash as PayPal Blocks Access to Kenyan Users

A number of Kenyans using PayPal have reported issues with the online cash transfer system. The users said their funds were being held by PayPal while some had lost their accounts entirely.
The American online payments website is popular with a number of Kenyans, especially freelancers and those working online.
I just found out that my PayPal account is locked without any reason dear @Safaricom_Care @SafaricomPLC @PayPal @AskPayPal
If I knew, I wouldn't have diposited that cash to my PayPal account yesterday.
Or is it because we are blacks??
Someone to answer me😖😖😤
— KD~ (@khoga_daniel) February 22, 2021
The user above got a response from Safaricom advising him to check with PayPal as the transaction had been completed from their end. However, the user later reported that his account had been closed without notice.
Hawapeani sababu ya kutosha ya wao kufunga accounts za wakenya dear @Safaricom_Care .They closed my account too bila sababu ya kutosha! Now I can't send, receive or withdraw money from my PayPal account @PayPal. 🤔🤔. pic.twitter.com/4tSIupLnj7
— KD~ (@khoga_daniel) February 23, 2021
Another user shared the same frustrations, saying he was unable to send, withdraw or transact on the platform as his account too had been closed.
Others quipped in, saying it’s an identity issue, while others reported that PayPal had flagged Kenya as a high risk area in terms of fraud.
“It’s mostly an identity issue. On PayPal as soon as I receive $3000 per day, my transaction is flagged. PayPal would never let me use their service with Kenyan ID only. In Kenya, Mpesa lets me move $3000 per day with my national ID only,” one user said
— Kioneki (@pesa_africa) February 26, 2021
“PayPal is grappling with fraudulent merchants more so in kenya,” another user quipped.
— edgaropembe (@2ediga) February 26, 2021