Free Entry For Fans For Kip Keino Classic

kip keino classic
Kip Keino Classic To Take Place at the Kasarani Stadium. [Courtesy]

Fans will not pay a dime to watch a galaxy of stars gathering at the Kasarani Stadium Saturday for the Kip Keino Classic.

“Entry to the Kasarani Stadium 🏟️ for tomorrow’s #KipKeinoClassic is now FREE of charge after the government through the Ministry of Sports waives gate fees.”

A number of stars have confirmed participation, including Olympics 100M champion Lamont Jacobs, and our very own Ferdinand Omanyala.

Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Namibian Olympics silver medalist Christine Mboma will also be competing on the women’s side.

Kip Keino Classic

