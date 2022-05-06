Free Entry For Fans For Kip Keino Classic

Fans will not pay a dime to watch a galaxy of stars gathering at the Kasarani Stadium Saturday for the Kip Keino Classic.

“Entry to the Kasarani Stadium 🏟️ for tomorrow’s #KipKeinoClassic is now FREE of charge after the government through the Ministry of Sports waives gate fees.”

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Entry to the Kasarani Stadium 🏟️ for tomorrow's #KipKeinoClassic is now FREE of charge after the government through the Ministry of Sports waives gate fees. Come watch athletics' great stars na #TujazeKasarani See you there!!#ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/IAXOoYQKnS — Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour (@KipKeinoClassic) May 6, 2022

A number of stars have confirmed participation, including Olympics 100M champion Lamont Jacobs, and our very own Ferdinand Omanyala.

Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Namibian Olympics silver medalist Christine Mboma will also be competing on the women’s side.

