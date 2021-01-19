Free Courses on Google Digital Skills For Africa Programme

Google is offering a number of courses for users interested in acquiring digital skills. Through the Digital Skills for Africa programme, anyone can sign up and take a course they are interested in for free. At the end of the course, users take an exam and get certification for what they have learned.

The page also directs users to other digital learning websites that offer both free and paid-for courses. These include popular sites such as Coursera, Applied Digital Skills, FutureLearn, OpenClassrooms, Udacity, University of Helsinki and so much more.

The courses, about 151 in total, range from digital marketing, business expansion, making digital connections on mobile, content creation, developing online campaigns, the basics of code, online business security, online networking among others. As you can see, most of these skills are essential for any users looking to delve online for business or corporate companies seeking to develop an online presence.

The courses are divided into modules with the number of hours for each course specified. Depending on your level, you can choose whether to take the easy, intermediate or advanced training. You can filter out your search to suit your needs in terms of hours, difficulty and costs.

You will be required to take all the modules the course offers before you take an exam/quiz upon which you will receive your certificate. Once you enroll for your preferred course, you can keep track of your progress via the “My learning plan” page.

More than 300,000 individuals have acquired skills from the programme which was launched in 2017.

To get started, click here https://learndigital.withgoogle.com/digitalskills/courses

