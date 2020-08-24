Goalkeeper Frederick Onyango Officially Joins Wazito From Gor Mahia

Goalkeeper Frederick Onyango is the latest player to ditch Gor Mahia Mahia for moneybags Wazito FC.

Wazito already snatched striker Boniface Omondi from the record and reigning Kenyan champions.

Also to ditch K’Ogalo is Harambee Stars international Joash Onyango, who was on Saturday unveiled at Simba SC of Tanzania.

During his short stint at Gor Mahia, Frederick found playing time hard to come by, living largely in the shadow of veteran custodian Boniface Oluoch.

This prompted him to seek release which the club granted on mutual agreement.

“I feel good to be here, and I want to thank God for this opportunity. I want to urge the supporters to back us heading to the new season and we will deliver the goodies,” said the soft spoken keeper.

Ambitious Wazito have been active in the transfer market, making clear their intention to win the league come next season.

The club has already signed Vincent Oburu for AFC Leopards, Kevin Kimani, formerly of Sofapaka among others.

