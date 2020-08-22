Freddie Ljungberg Quits As Arsenal Assistant Coach

Freddie Ljungberg has quit as first team assistant coach at Arsenal.

Ljungberg currently assistant coach to Mikel Arteta, has been back with Arsenal for the past two seasons after returning from Germany where he was assistant manager at VfL Wolfsburg.

Freddie has previously led the club’s under-15 and under-23 squads.

Announcing his decision, Ljungberg said: “I have decided to leave my first-team assistant coaching role at Arsenal to progress my management experience.

“I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach.

“I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead. Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side. I hope we will all meet again soon.”

