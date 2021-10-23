Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda Released on Sh20,000 Bail Pending Arraignment

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda has been released on a Sh20,000 cash bail pending arraignment on Monday.

The legislator is facing malicious damage to property and incitement charges.

He was released from Kericho Police Station in the wee hours of Saturday morning following the intervention of East African Community Chief Administrative Secretary Ken Obura.

Ouda was arrested after he allegedly stormed a Kisumu hotel and attacked people said to be loyal to his opponent, Dr Joshua Oron.

The chaotic scenes witnessed at the Milimani hotel left three people injured, including a woman.

According to Kisumu County Police Commander Richard Ng’eno, the legislator was taken in for questioning immediately after the incident.

Goods of unknown value were destroyed during the incident at Kalongolongo Restaurant.

One of the victim’s, Nyaori Nyang’, suffered serious injuries to his head, ribs, eye and chin. He has since been taken to Kisumu County Referral Hospital for treatment.

“I have been taken for an X Ray examination. I will report the attack to police for appropriate action once I am through with medication, ” Nyang’ said.

