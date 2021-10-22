Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda Arrested Over Alleged Incitement

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda has been arrested following an altercation at a Kisumu restaurant.

The chaotic scenes at the Milimani hotel left three people injured, police have said.

According to Kisumu County Police Commander Richard Ng’eno, the legislator was taken in for questioning immediately after the incident.

Ouda is apparently being held for malicious damage to property and incitement.

The exchange had Ouda’s supporters clash with those of Joshua Oron who is eyeing the seat.

Goods of unknown value were destroyed during the incident at Kalongolongo Restaurant.

One of the victim’s, Nyaori Nyang’, suffered serious injuries to his head, ribs, eye and chin. He has since been taken to Kisumu County Referral Hospital for treatment.

“I have been taken for an X Ray examination. I will report the attack to police for appropriate action once I am through with medication, ” Nyang’ said.

The other two victims, including a woman, were taken to another hospital within the city.

