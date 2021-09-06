Fred Indimuli Leaving For KTN Months After Joining a Revamped KBC

Fred Indimuli is no longer with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) months after its revamping.

Indimuli was part of the newly acquired “legend” presenters who joined the station in June.

The others were; Tom Mboya, Catherine Kasavuli, Badi Muhsin, Cynthia Nyamai, Fayaz Kureish, Ahmed Juma Bhalo, Nancy Onyancha and Harith Salim

He was prior to his resignation, anchoring the Friday bulletin alongside Shiksha Arora. Their show was dubbed “Easy Friday”.

It is said that Indimuli tendered his resignation last week and is headed to Standard Group owned KTN.

He is rumoured to be replacing Ben Kitili who left the station in July after an eight-year stint. Kitili is headed to Nation Group’s NTV.

Indimuli has worked as an online editor at Radio Africa then Kiss TV as TV and radio editor.

He then left for KBC before landing a job with Citizen TV, where he worked for over two years before exiting in October 2018 for K24.

K24 let him and others go as it sought to make financial cut backs.

Also leaving the state-owned station is Suleiman Yeri. He is also headed to KTN as an anchor.

A source told a local news outlet that while Indimuli’s deal was yet to be finalized, that of Yeri was done.

“There is a high possibility he is coming. The person who has been confirmed is Suleiman Yeri. He is coming back as an anchor,” the source is quoted.

Yeri left Radio Maisha in 2018 for KBC.

