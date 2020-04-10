Fraudsters Are Trying To Change Jubilee Party Officials – DP William Ruto

Fraudsters are behind the proposed change of Jubilee Party officials, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Ruto, who is also the Deputy Party leader says that he has already notified the registrar of political parties of the ‘fraud’, and the matter is being handled.

“As Kenyans are focused on the Covid-19 pandemic,some shadowy characters are attempting to FRAUDULENTLY institute ILLEGAL changes in officials of Jubilee party. As deputy leader I have alerted the registrar of the fraud. Party members should know that the matter is being handled,” tweeted Ruto.

As Kenyans are focused on the Covid-19 pandemic,some shadowy characters are attempting to FRAUDULENTLY institute ILLEGAL changes in officials of Jubilee party. As deputy leader I have alerted the registrar of the fraud. Party members should know that the matter is being handled. pic.twitter.com/fJt9ZhN6MT — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 10, 2020

The party wanted to change the National Management Committee, according to a Gazette Notice dated April 6 from the registrar of political parties.

Read: Storm As Jubilee Seeks To Change Top Officials Amid Party Wrangles

In the morning, it emerged that the Jubilee Party has already forwarded five names to replace holders of the positions. The party intends to replace Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina with Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

In the gazette notice, the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu called on any member who wishes to challenge the process to do so within seven days.

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended change by the political party shall within seven (7) days from the date herein, deposit them with the Registrar of Political Parties, ” the notice reads in part.

Some of the roles of the National Management Committee include acting on behalf of the NEC on urgent matters where their opinion the NEC cannot be sufficiently convened to undertake such urgent decisions; Convening short notice executive meetings to execute the mandate of NEC; Setting the agenda of the NEC; Overseeing the management and supervision of party affairs and the Secretariat on behalf of NEC and approving the budgetary plans on behalf of NEC.

Senate Majority Leader has also written to the registrar of political parties, terming the proposed changes as fraud.

“I have never been invited to any meeting to discuss and or consider anything let alone removal, resignation and or replacement of any officials of the party or the members of NMC or of any organs of the party,” wrote Murkomen.

Today I have performed my patriotic duty as Jubilee Member and a member of Jubilee’s Natio Exec Committee, NGC and NDC to avert fraudulent changes on the party’s national management committee (NMC). I have written a letter to the registrar and will soon report this matter to DCI pic.twitter.com/2WAiuicqiW — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) April 10, 2020

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu