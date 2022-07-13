Frankie Says He Regrets Mistreating Maureen Waititu As Break Up With Corazon Gets Messy

Fitness coach Frankie Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It is a troubled man following the recent break-up with the mother of his two kids, Corazon Kwamboka.

Frankie who shares two children with socialite Corazon Kwamboka now says he regrets how he treated his first baby mama, Maureen Waititu after their separation.

Frankie had lived with Maureen for six years and shared two children before they called it quits. Theirs was a very messy breakup with each party playing victims.

Notably, there are videos on Youtube where both parties took shots at each other with insults thrown everywhere.

In a long post on Instagram, Maureen accused Frankie of neglecting his kids and kicking them out of their home. In a rebuttal, however, the fitness coach said Maureen was using the children to get back at Frankie for their failed relationship.

Read: Socialite Corazon Kwamboka Calls it Quits with Frankie Months After Engagement

Shortly after the news of Maureen and Frankie’s breakup, he started dating and popped the question to Corazon while holidaying in Zanzibar in late August 2021. The two now share two children, a boy and a girl.

Things on that side also seem to have hit a dead end as Frankie now opens up on the troubled relationship.

In an interview with Simulizi Na Sauti Frankie says his relationship with Corazon failed because she has daddy issues due to lacking a father figure in her life.

According to Frankie, Corazon’s love was attached to a condition that he says he could not continue fulfilling.

Read Also: Maureen Waititu Explains Why Ex-lover Frankie Has Not Been Able To See Their Sons

Regarding the issue with Maureen Waititu, Frankie says he regrets mistreating her following their bitter fallout. Thus, he wishes he could have handled things differently.

“I regret when we went our separate ways, I didn’t take time to treat Maureen like a baby mama, nilimtreat kama girlfriend and that was the issue. As a baby mama I should have understood that she has given me kids and these kids need a mother that will support them properly,” he said.

Corazon has however not taken the news of Frankie exposing her weaknesses lightly and has gone on a social media rant.

“Imagine telling someone things in private and confidence with full vulnerability then they use if for clout.” Corazon posted on Instagram.

Here are some screenshots of the same:







Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...