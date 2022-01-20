Gor Mahia Defender Frank Odhiambo Joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF

Gor Mahia teenage defender Frank Odhiambo has joined Swedish top tier side Djurgårdens IF Fotboll on a five-year deal.

Frank, 19, has been a mainstay for K’Ogalo since breaking into the first team last year.

It his the same year he earned his first cap for the Harambee against Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Bongonaya FC towering stopper follows in the footsteps of Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga, who got his breakthrough at Djurgården.

“I heard about Djurgården 2016 when Michael Olunga traveled there from Kenya and started playing there.

“Then I and many other Kenyans became Djurgården fans and that was how I got to know the team. So I am very happy and expectant to come to Djurgården. This will be a new challenge and platform for me in my career,” said Frank.

