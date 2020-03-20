Ex-Gor Mahia Boss Frank Nuttall Mourns Henry Omino As Tough Competitor

Former Gor Mahia boss Frank Nuttall has mourned Henry Omino as a “tough competitor” and “highly respected” coach.

Omino passed on Friday after a long battle with cancer, his former employer Kisumu All Stars announced.

“My sincere condolences to the family of Henry Omino. He was a highly respected coach and tough competitor during my time in Kenya. He also helped me on many occasions,” Frank Nuttall said.

Nuttall, who is currently the head coach of Township Rollers in Botswana understands Omino all too well having faced him in the Kenyan Premier League.

Former Wazito FC coach Frank Ouna said that Omino served the game “diligently.”

“Rest in peace senior Coach Henry Omino. Ray as I would him served the good game diligently. A good mate to me too,” Ouna said.

Clubs and players, who passed through his hands have also sent their condolence messages to his family and friends.

AFC Leopards tweeted, “We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the passing of the immediate former head-coach of Kisumu Allstars FC, Henry Omino.

Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go out to his family and friends at this terribly difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Ulinzi Stars termed Omino’s demise a “big loss to Kenyan football. ”

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing on of former W. Stima and Kisumu All Stars coach Henry Omino. It is a big loss to Kenyan football, given his record in growing the game. Condolences to his family, friends at this moment. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna, who played under Omino at Stima could not hide his pain.

“There are no words to express the pain am going through right now,it’s a sad moment of loosing my former coach,father and a Legend of the game.I love u and you will be missed so much,RESPECT SIR.

Defender Salim Hamisi of Kisumu All Stars disclosed that it was Omino, who introduced him to premier league football.

“Waking up to the news that you are no more is devastating. The first coach to introduce me to premier league, gave me all the confidence and showed me all the trust he had in me. So sad.

A teacher,a father figure to many talents you groomed,I celebrate you SHINE ON YOUR WAY SUPER MARIO ZAGALLO.”

