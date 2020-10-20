Francis Kimanzi Resigns As Harambee Stars Head Coach

Francis Kimanzi has resigned as Harambee Stars coach.

His assistant Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno and goalkeepers trainer Lawrence Webo have also left their positions.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced search for their replacements has begun in “earnest.”

Kimanzi’s last assignment was Kenya’s friendly against Zambia early this match in which Harambee Stars won 2-1.

The build up was used to prepare the team for the upcoming AFCON 2022 qualifying match against Comoros in November.

Kimanzi was confirmed head coach following the resignation of French man Sebastien Mignè after the 2019 AFCON.

The former Mathare United boss oversaw Harambee Stars identical 1-1 draws against Egypt and Togo in the AFCON 2020.

