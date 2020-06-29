in SPORTS

Harambee Stars Midfielder Francis Kahata Wins Tanzanian Premier League On Debut

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata won the Tanzanian Premier League with Simba SC on Sunday.

Simba opened unassailable 19-point gap at the top of the pile following a barren draw at Tanzania Prisons to win the 21st title with six games to spare.

The giant of Tanzanian football has now won the title three times on the bounce.

Kahata, who joined the Dar based club from Gor Mahia in June last year won his first major trophy with Msimbazi Red.

The creative midfielder has now won four straight league titles; three with Gor Mahia and one with Simba.

The left footer has been a revelation for Simba under Belgian manager Sven Vandenbroeck and so far boasts 4 goals and numerous assists.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

