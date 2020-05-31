COVID-19: Harambee Stars Midfielder Francis Kahata Maneuvers His Way Into Tanzania For League Resumption

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata has made his way to Tanzania to link up with his team Simba SC ahead of Ligi Kuu resumption.

Kahata returned to Nairobi in March when sporting activities were halted to help curb person to person spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the government has since eased restrictions and will fully open up the economy next month.

With the green light from President Magufuli, Ligi Kuu, Tanzania’s top flight, announced this week they will resume action on June 13.

Read: Francis Kahata Signs For Simba SC Of Tanzania

Simba SC like other clubs already begun group training, however, without a few of their foreign legion still stuck in their countries due to lack of flights.

To reach Dar, Kahata reportedly drove through Namanga border to Arusha before catching a flight to the capital.

Nine rounds of games are remaining with Simba, who were comfortably leading the pile before the league was stopped, poised to bag back to back titles.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu