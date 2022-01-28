Francis Kahata Returns From Ethiopia To Join Police FC

Kenyan Premier League big spenders Police FC have acquired the services of Kenya international Francis Kahata on a one year deal.

Kahata is returning to the Kenya scene since leaving Gor Mahia for Simba of Tanzania in 2019.

He joins Police, who have been on a spending spree from Ethiopian side Sidama Coffee, which he joined in September last year.

Read: AFCONQ: “Ghost” Explains Francis Kahata Omission

So notable names to join Police in the past transfers include former Gor Mahia Defender Musa Mohammed, Duncan Otieno, John Makwatta amongst others.

Police are presently ninth on the log after sixteen games with twenty one points.

