Harambee Stars Playmaker Francis Kahata Begins Training With Simba (Photos)

A day after successfully navigating his way back to Tanzania, Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata begun gym work at Simba SC.

Under watchful eyes of Belgian manager Sven Vandebroeck, the former Gor Mahia player was taken through his paces a lone before joining the whole squad.

Kahata’s journey back wasn’t rosy owing to the fact that Kenya-Tanzania borders remain closed for passengers due to the Coronavirus.

However, he managed to travel through Namanga border to Arusha before catching a flight to Dar thanks to a letter Simba did to Kenyan authorities.

Ligi Kuu, Tanzania’s top flight is set to resume on June 13 and teams are readying themselves for action.

Simba, who led the pile before sporting activities were postponed to curb spread of the deadly virus in March, begun group training last week.

With just nine rounds to completion of the 2019-20 season, Simba are comfortably perched at the top of the log and are primed to retain their title.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu