Francis Gachuri Exits Citizen TV, Lands Job in Interior Ministry

Francis Gachuri has left Royal Media Services (RMS) after 16 years in a number of positions at the company.

According to Citizen TV, Gachuri has landed a government position.

He has been appointed as the Ministry of Interior’s Chief of Communications.

In his new role, Gachuri will be in charge of developing, executing, and assessing communication strategies that support the Ministry’s effective positioning and trust promotion.

He will also oversee all internal and external communication channels.

He also worked as a news presenter at Inooro TV, where he hosted Kiririmbi, which airs from 8 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Together with his colleagues, Gachuri expresses his personal opinions on the state of politics on News Gang.

Reports indicate that he announced his exit on Wednesday.

