Francis Baraza named best coach in Tanzania

Francis Baraza has been named the Ligi Kuu Tanzania coach of the month for January.

In the month, Baraza managed two wins and a draw with Kagera Sugar including a hard-fought 1-0 victory over defending champions Simba SC.

Kagera sugar FC are currently sixth on the log with 19 points, 17 points off leaders Young Africans.

Read: Humble Pie! Haji Manara Joins Yanga After Leaving Rivals Simba

Baraza is one of the two Kenyan coaches currently working in Tanzania, the other one being Patrick Odhiambo formerly of Gor Mahia.

Patrick is the coach of Biashara United.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...