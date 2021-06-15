Francis Atwoli Road Sign in Kileleshwa Set on Fire [Photos]

A road sign named after vocal trade unionist Francis Atwoli was on Monday night set ablaze just days after a section of Kenyans protested a move by the Nairobi County Government to honour him.

In photos that have gone viral on social media, unidentified people used car tyres to set the road sign ablaze.

The road in Kileleshwa, near Kenya High School, was formerly called Dik Dik Road.





There have been several attempts to bring down the sign since it was put up on May 27.

Atwoli had tweeted that CCTV cameras had been installed in the area to guard the road sign.

The Nairobi County Government has reinstalled the sign. If you think you came from the moon go try remove it again. Also, a CCTV has been installed for the security of the area.

(Picture Courtesy).

Activists led by Boniface Mwangi were among Kenyans who had challenged the move by Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu to honour the Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary-General.

“Dear people of Dik Dik Gardens, we are asking you to remove the disgrace of Atwoli road sign in your neighbourhood. If the sign remains, your children will be infected with extreme Atwolisis. We know none of you wants your child to become like Atwoli. Yours truly, Active Citizens,” the activist said.

The Nairobi County leadership defended itself saying it renamed the road in honour of Atwoli’s service to Kenyan workers.

