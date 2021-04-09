Francis Atwoli Re-elected To Serve As COTU SG For Fifth Term

Francis Atwoli has been re-elected to serve as the Secretary-General for the Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) for his fifth term.

The vocal SG has been re-elected unopposed.

Taking to Twitter, Atwoli pledged to utilize the trust bestowed in him and serve his purpose.

“I want to thank all Kenyan workers for re-electing me unopposed, through their registered Trade Union Representatives, as the Secretary-General of COTU. I promise to service you with all my might and strength and not betray the trust you have bestowed in me,” he wrote.

Earlier in January, Atwoli made headlines after he castigated the government for introducing punitive tax measures amid the pandemic.

This was unlike him as he has on several occasions been accused of joining politics and working with the state instead of representing the workers’ plight in the country.

In a statement, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli said it is insensitive of the government to introduce punitive tax measures at a time when many workers have lost jobs due to adverse effects of the pandemic and are pondering on how to take their children to school on January 4 when schools reopen.

“….prices of household goods will go up considering that VAT) will return to 16% from 14%; the corporate income tax will increase from 25% to 30% and much more disturbing and hurting is the fact that salaried workers earning above Ksh32,333 will pay a maximum of 30% as PAYE tax…” Atwoli said.

He also recently called on the government to reverse the fuel price hike threatening that workers will protest and take to the streets over the same.

He has however gone underwater and has been off the public eye for quite some time with speculations that he was unwell and seeking treatment.

