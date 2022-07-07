in ENTERTAINMENT

Fox News’ Emily Compagno Under Fire For Claiming Pregnant Kenyan Women Not Allowed to Vote

Fox News Host Emily Compagno. [Courtesy]

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) are taking the fight to American TV, Fox News, over claims made by one of their hosts.

Emily Compagno, an attorney and a co-host of Outnumbered, and frequently appears on the late-night show Gutfeld!, is under fire for alleging that pregnant Kenyan women do not leave the house.

Ms Compagno who is a former National Football League cheerleader, was speaking about how Americans complained on July 4 about their limited voting rights.

It is while trying to drive her point home that she compared the US to Kenya where she asserted pregnant Kenyan women “have no constructive right to vote”.

She went on to compare the US to Oman where married women vote as their husband wish lest they are killed.

First to share the video was digital media strategist Pauline Njoroge who chided the American host for uttering misleading and condescending remarks.

“What is this? What is @EmilyCompagno saying? That in Kenya pregnant women can’t leave the house so they have no right to vote? What does she imagine our country is like?” Ms Njoroge posed.

“That statement is incorrect, misleading, condescending and should be withdrawn.”

In Kenya, pregnant women, those with toddlers, people living with disabilities and elderly persons are given priority during voting.

Here are reactions from KoT who are demanding for an apology and withdrawal of the remarks:

