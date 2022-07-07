Fox News’ Emily Compagno Under Fire For Claiming Pregnant Kenyan Women Not Allowed to Vote

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) are taking the fight to American TV, Fox News, over claims made by one of their hosts.

Emily Compagno, an attorney and a co-host of Outnumbered, and frequently appears on the late-night show Gutfeld!, is under fire for alleging that pregnant Kenyan women do not leave the house.

Ms Compagno who is a former National Football League cheerleader, was speaking about how Americans complained on July 4 about their limited voting rights.

It is while trying to drive her point home that she compared the US to Kenya where she asserted pregnant Kenyan women “have no constructive right to vote”.

She went on to compare the US to Oman where married women vote as their husband wish lest they are killed.

First to share the video was digital media strategist Pauline Njoroge who chided the American host for uttering misleading and condescending remarks.

“What is this? What is @EmilyCompagno saying? That in Kenya pregnant women can’t leave the house so they have no right to vote? What does she imagine our country is like?” Ms Njoroge posed.

“That statement is incorrect, misleading, condescending and should be withdrawn.”

😳 @FoxNews!

What is this? What is @EmilyCompagno saying? That in Kenya pregnant women can’t leave the house so they have no right to vote? What does she imagine our country is like? That statement is incorrect, misleading, condescending and should be withdrawn. pic.twitter.com/nHAoj9puZK — Pauline Njoroge, HSC (@paulinenjoroge) July 6, 2022

In Kenya, pregnant women, those with toddlers, people living with disabilities and elderly persons are given priority during voting.

Here are reactions from KoT who are demanding for an apology and withdrawal of the remarks:

Hey @FoxNews, We demand an immediate apology to @ImmigrationDept or at our Embassy for the verbal diarrhoea by one of your panelists ! @EmilyCompagno#SomeoneTellFoxNews#someonetellEmilyCompagno https://t.co/M7no6QxvU6 — Victor Rops (@VictorRops) July 7, 2022

Yooooh @EmilyCompagno @FoxNews Which Kenya are you basing your research on?? This is misleading and wrong…..shame on you!!#SomeoneTellFoxNews https://t.co/94q8HXW70o — NDEKWE Maramba (@elvoeh) July 7, 2022

Tell her pregnant women, women with kids and old people don't even have to queue to vote. https://t.co/HzyUrt5MMJ — Lia Marta (@LiaMarta33) July 7, 2022

Actually pregnant women and women with toddlers in Kenya jump to the front of the line on voting queues @EmilyCompagno mbwa!! https://t.co/8WM339yHtx — 🏆🏆 (@ALURST) July 7, 2022

wait a minute?! @EmilyCompagno are you talking of the Kenya where pregnant women, people living with disabilities and the old are the first priority( they don't even QUEUE)or is there another Kenya that we as Kenyans are not aware of? https://t.co/hMo9CksJvQ — ain't your kinda normal. (@___anne_) July 7, 2022

