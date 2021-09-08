Four Youth-based Organisations Win Ksh120 Million From the Ministry of ICT

The Ministry of ICT, Innovation, and Youth Affairs and the World Bank have awarded Ksh120 million to Afya Research Africa, Hydroponics Africa Limited, Life In Abundance-Kenya and TakaTaka Solutions Limited, the four organizations that emerged as winners of the Future Bora Grant competition.

The Future Bora Initiative, which was launched in October last year, aimed at infusing capital to organizations that are creating income-generating opportunities for orphan youth, youth affected by conflict, persons with disabilities, young single mothers, street youths and youth from vulnerable and marginalized communities.

“The four organizations, with transformational solutions for creating economic empowerment opportunities for the most vulnerable Kenyan youths were selected from a pool of over 300 applications that were received from across the country. All applications underwent a rigorous evaluation process by a pool of independent judging panel. Each of the winning organizations is set to receive a grant funding of up to Ksh30 million for implementing these solutions, disbursed in tranches based on goals achieved,” said Dr Paolo Belli, World Bank’s Program Leader – Education, Health and Social Protection in Africa.

TakaTaka Solutions Limited is a waste management and recycling company that improves economic opportunities and well-being for disadvantaged and vulnerable youths at the dumpsites.

Hydroponics Africa Limited, a modern agribusiness company that specializes in hydroponic farming technology to create sustainable livelihoods for youth, enhance food security and nutrition while reducing the environmental impact of agriculture.

Afya Research Africa (ARA) is a Kenyan organization that combines healthcare service delivery model with livelihood and income generation model for the targeted youth beneficiaries.

Life in Abundance-Kenya an NGO that implements integrated economic empowerment programs for youth in marginalized rural and pastoral communities such as microenterprise training, micro-loans, community savings groups, agricultural development, physical and mental wellness as well as social advocacy, among others.

The organizations support youths between the ages 18 and 29 years.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of ICT, State Department for Youth Affairs, Mr Charles Sunkuli said the Ministry’s goal is to empower the vulnerable and under-served youths and create job opportunities for them.

“These youths have adversely been affected by unemployment as they are excluded from benefiting from formal employment, thus forcing them to depend on others for survival. They also face societal barriers such as lack of mentorship, stigmatization and misconceptions, limited access to adaptive learning and sole childcare responsibilities. These lead to low household income and poor living standards. By supporting such winning organizations – that facilitate self-sustenance opportunities to these highly susceptible categories of youths – the ICT Ministry, through the Future Bora Initiative, will ensure sustainable generation of income and boosting of their living standards,” said Mr Sunkuli.

The Future Bora initiative is one of the projects under the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP) funded by the World Bank through a KSh15 billion credit aimed at empowering more than 280,000 youths between the ages of 18 and 35 years.

