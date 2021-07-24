Four Women Killed in Hit and Run Accident Involving Minor

Four families in Murang’a have been left distraught after their kin were killed in a hit and run accident on July 18.

Police reports indicate that four women Jane Waiego, Mary Njeri, Margret Karura Waithaka and Mary Waithera were the victims in a hit and run accident involving a teenager.

The teenager is said to have taken the father’s car without permission, causing the accident along the curvy Murang’a- Kangema road.

According to the police, three women died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Murang’a County Referral Hospital.

The teenager is said to have fled the scene after the accident occurred.

This is not the first time cases of minors driving are being highlighted. Recently, a man was fined Sh20,000 after a video of his underage son driving went viral.

