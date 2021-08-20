Four Suspects Arrested in Connection With Killing of a Kericho M-Pesa Agent

Four people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Kericho-based M-Pesa agent that occurred on August 6, 2021.

Police say the suspects are linked to a syndicate that involves luring unsuspecting motor vehicle buyers before killing them.

Alex Kirui, the M-Pesa agent in question, was murdered after he completed paying for a Toyota fielder the suspects had lured him into buying.

He is said to have made a deposit of Sh500,000 and was paying the balance of the same amount when he was killed.

Police believe that the suspects killed the 26-year-old before dumping his body in a culvert in Siongiroi, Bomet County.

County Criminal Investigations officer John Onyango confirmed the arrests saying the leader of the gang was seized in Nakuru County.

According to the police boss, the man in his 50s was busted while in the process of selling the same car Kirui had paid for to another unsuspecting buyer.

He added that the man seemed to be in a rush to dispose of the motor vehicle or mislead detectives probing Kirui’s killing.

The deceased’s shoes, he said, were found in the car’s boot.

The second suspect in the murder was corned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Olenguruone, Nakuru County.

“He led us to the third one, who also led us to the fourth suspect in Kipchimchim, Ainamoi. They together participated in the murder of Kirui,” said Onyango.

Onyango said the suspects will be arraigned in court to answer to murder and robbery with violence charges.

Kirui worked as an M-Pesa agent with Extranet outlets in Kericho.

An autopsy exam showed that he was strangled, his head twisted backward and broken.

