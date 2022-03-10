Four Suspected Thugs Arrested for Terrorizing Travelers Along Thika Road

Four suspects have been arrested following a spate of abductions reported in the last one week, targeting travelers along the Thika Superhighway.

The suspects who have been identified as; Josephine Njambi, Nicholas Mungai, Joel Kinyanjui and Edwin Njuguna, were nabbed in a dramatic fashion in Kahawa Wendani.

In a statement, DCI boss George Kinoti said the suspects were arrested following an operation by Ruiru based sleuths. At the time of the arrests, they were attempting to lure yet another victim.

According to Kinoti, the suspects used a hired Toyota Vitz which they used to ferry the victims from various bus stops along the Super Highway.

Those who fell prey to their ploys were robbed at gun point before being dumped at secluded spots in Murang’a county.

The arrests came after three victims were robbed of cash and other valuables before being dumped in Kabati.

“The thugs operating in a hired Toyota Vitz targeted passengers headed to various destinations in Central Kenya, at the Muthaiga Bus Stop and other bus stops along Thika road. Along the journey, the passengers would be robbed at gun point before being dumped at secluded spots in Murang’a county,” said Kinoti.

The latest incident took place on Sunday after an unsuspecting traveler was picked at Waki stage in Ruiru.

She was threatened with a sharp knife before what she described as an ice-cold metal was placed at the back of her head. She lost her mobile phone and an unspecified amount of money.

“Following the arrest, an identification parade was conducted by DCI Ruiru, and all the four suspects were positively identified by the victims. They are currently being processed to answer to charges of Robbery With Violence contrary to Section 296 (2) of the Penal Code,” added Kinoti.

He further cautioned car hire agents who could easily become accessories to such crimes.

