Four Suspected Muggers Arrested in Nakuru’s Pangani Area

Nakuru police have in custody four suspected members of a gang terrorising residents.

The suspects were nabbed on Friday at a rented house in Pangani Estate.

Cops recovered nine mobile phones and two knives.

Nakuru East sub-county police commander Elena Kabukuru said the suspects are being held at Bondeni Police station before their arraignment on Monday.

Ms Kabukuru stated that the suspects destroyed some phones in an attempt to conceal evidence, when the police raided their hideout.

However, several phones were recovered by authorities.

“We managed to salvage a few phones which will be used as evidence against the suspects. We appeal to people who have in the recent past been mugged by the criminals in Pangani, Bondeni, Kivumbini, Kanu Street and surrounding areas to report at Bondeni Police station to identify their phones,” said Ms Kabukuru.

The police made a plea to the owners of the mobile phones to come forward and file complaints against the suspects.

“In the past, many gang suspects we have arrested have been set free by the court because of lack of evidence and complainants like those who have been mugged opt not to give evidence in court once they recover their stolen mobile phones,” the police boss added.

She stated that police will increase patrols in the area in order to apprehend criminals who attack people at night or swindle them through dubious phone calls.

The affected areas include; Kivumbini, Bondeni, Manyani, Lake View, and Pangani.

Investigations are also underway to identify the owner of the rented house.

