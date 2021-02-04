Four Succumb To Covid-19, 83 Recover As Tally Hits 101,339

180 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours from a 4,580 sample size, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman has said.

Kenya’s cases now stand at 101,339.

According to Dr Aman, four more patients have succumbed to the virus, bringing the total fatality cases to 1,773.

83 patients have recovered from the virus; 30 are from various hospitals and 53 from Home-Based Care Programs.

The total number of recoveries is 84,143.

Health DG Patrick Amoth said that 59 cases of deaths from the total number of deaths are cancer-related.

“3 per cent of Covid deaths are related to cancer or occur to people who had cancer as an underlying condition,” Amoth said.

The DG added that Kenya will receive the Covid-19 vaccine before the end of February.

“We are supposed to receive 4,176,000 doses of AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine…anytime beginning mid this month, towards the end of this month we should be able to have our vaccines in the country.”

