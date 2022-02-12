Four Rogue DCI Officers Arrested for Robbery with Violence

Four rogue officers from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been arrested for robbery with violence.

In chilling revelations, the DCI revealed that four of its officers based at Lang’ata allegedly abducted a man and forcefully obtained money from him.

The four, Tom Otieno, Antony Mwanza, Cornelius Wambua and Kennedy Odero reportedly waylayed their victim on February 6, 2022, next to NextGen mall where they forcefully bundled him in a Subaru that was parked outside before they transferred Sh40,000 from his Mpesa to their phone.

They are said to have further taken the victim to his apartment where they again stole overSh272,000 before dumping him at a Nyama Choma point along Mombasa Road.

“The following day, the victim went to Akira police station to make his report, only to find the vehicle he had been bundled into parked at the station. He immediately rushed to our headquarters where he reported his discovery at the Serious Crimes Unit,” the report reads in part.

Rogue DCI Officers Arrested Four rogue police officers attached to DCI Langata, have been arrested by Serious Crimes detectives on charges of Robbery with Violence.

Investigations were launched in the matter and it was discovered that the vehicle belonged to DCI Lang’ata. The four are currently in custody awaiting processing and arraignment.

The DCI further urged anyone with complaints relating to the four or might have suffered in their hands to come forward and record statements.

