Four Police Officers Killed In Suspected Al-Shabaab Attack In Lamu

Four police officers lost their lives and several others injured in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack at Milihoi area, Lamu County, on Friday morning.

The vehicle the officers were traveling in was hit by an explosive device at Nure Corner along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road at around 9am.

The officers were heading to the Ndeu roadblock to continue with their escort duties.

Coast Regional Commissioner, John Elungata confirmed the attack but declined to reveal the number of casualties.

“I can’t be sure about Al-Shabaab militants but it is true, an incident involving police vehicles that had finished their escort duties have come under attack early morning today,” he told Nation.

“The multi-agency security team there has responded quickly and the situation is normalizing. As for the number of casualties, still no full information. We will update shortly,” Elungata said.

This is the third attack to be reported in the county this week.

Six civilians were killed on Monday morning after an attack at Widhu Majembeni area. The attackers also set ablaze several houses in the early morning incident.

One of the victims was shot dead while another was hacked to death. The other four were burnt to death in their house.

Another person was killed on Monday night in another attack in Hindi area.

Authorities said the attacks could be linked to the land issues pitting locals and some residents perceived to be “outsiders”.

On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i imposed a 30-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the county over the killings.

The CS declared the affected areas a disturbed zone and directed immediate deployment of a multi-agency security team as part of efforts to contain the situation.

