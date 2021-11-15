Four Police Officers Linked to Death of Alexander Monson Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Four police officers have been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Alexander Monson.

The son of British aristocrat Lord Nicholas Monson was found dead in a police cell in Diani, Mombasa, in May 2012.

An inquest into his death found that he suffered a blow to the head, inflicted with a blunt object.

The officers are Naftali Chege, Ismael Baraka, Charles Wagombe and John Pamba.

High Court Judge Eric Ogolla ruled on Monday that the four failed to take Alexandar to hospital despite knowing he had undergone torture and needed urgent medical attention.

“I am satisfied that the death of the deceased was caused through unlawful omission on the part of the accused persons for failing to seek medical care for the deceased in good time,” Judge Ogola said.

The then 28-year-old had been arrested by officers from Diani police station at a nightclub on May 18, 2012.

He was suspected of smoking bhang.

Justice Ogola ruled that there was evidence the drugs were planted on the deceased.

“The drugs were planted on the deceased after his death as a cover-up,” said Judge Ogola, adding that the deceased was in perfect health prior to his arrival at the station and that he was “brutally tortured” while there.

The court is yet to sentence the convicts.

Monson arrived in the country from London on Sunday ahead of today’s ruling.

His ex-wife and the deceased’s mother, Hillary, still resides in Diani. Alexander was staying with her when he died.

