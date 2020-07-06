Four More Succumb To COVID-19 As Cases Cross 8,000 Mark

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 181 new COVID-19 cases bringing the tally to 8,067 after 2,131 samples were tested within the last 24 hours.

Four more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus bringing the number of fatalities to 164. Ideally, 127 more have been discharged from hospitals bringing the tally for recoveries to 2,414.

Through a statement on Monday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe indicated that cumulative tests now stand at 191,394.

Of the new cases, 179 are Kenyans while 2 are foreigners with 123 being male while 58 are female. The youngest of the cases is four-month-old infant while the oldest is aged 79 years.

Earlier, President Uhuru lifted the cessation of movement ban into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties.

Addressing the nation from Harambee House, the head of state said the ban will come to an end at 4 am, Tuesday.

“I order and direct that the cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area, Mombasa County and Mandera County shall lapse at 4 am tomorrow,” he said.

He further noted that the phased reopening of the economy would be solely dependent on the people and warned netizens that should they go back to their old habits and the state of COVID-19 deteriorates, then we will have revert to lockdown.

