Four More Succumb To Covid-19 As 376 Patients Recover

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country has risen to 39,499 after 22 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Addressing members of the press on Monday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said the cases are from a 595 sample size. The cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 564,078.

The CAS aid that all of the new cases are Kenyans except one who is a foreigner.

15 are male and seven are female with the youngest being an 18-year-old and the oldest aged 65 years.

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 18, Meru two, Nakuru and Kiambu one each.

Read: Covid-19 Millionaires “Whistleblower” Godwins Agutu, 2 Others Released On Sh100,000 Bail, Each

At the same time, four more patients have succumbed to the disease raising Kenya’s death toll to 735.

The number of recoveries also rose to 27,035 after 376 more patients recovered from the disease.

Aman said 1,029 healthcare workers have so far tested positive for Covid-19.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu