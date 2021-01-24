Four More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Records 85 New Cases

Four more patients have succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising Kenya’s cumulative fatalities to 1,744.

At the same time, 85 more people have tested positive for the virus, out of a sample size of 2,985 tested in the same period.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the total confirmed positive cases are now 99,983. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,156,106.

From the new cases, 69 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners. 46 are female and 39 male.

The Youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is aged 88.

The new cases are distributed in Counties as follows: Nairobi 70, Kiambu 2, Makueni 2, Mombasa 2, Nyeri 2, Nakuru 2, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1, Narok 1, Nyandarua 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

Kagwe noted that 33 patients have recovered from the disease. 25 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 8 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 82,969.

Currently, there are 545 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,568 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.

14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. Four patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

